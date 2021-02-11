New
eBay · 32 mins ago
Sony Master A9G 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$2,099 $2,800
free shipping

It's a low today by $699, a $400 drop from our January mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
  • Android TV smart apps w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
  • Model: XBR65A9G
  • UPC: 027242915879
  Published 32 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Sony XBR-65A9G 65 Inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa
$2,798 $3,000
free shipping w/ $35

It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Verified: 02/11/2021

Amazon · 4 mos ago
Sony XBR-65A9G 65 Inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa
$2,798 $3,000
free shipping

It's $202 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Verified: 02/11/2021

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $2099 Buy Now
Amazon 6% -- $2798 Check Price
Walmart 6% $3298 (exp 2 mos ago) $2798 Check Price