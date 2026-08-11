The Simmons DA2108 drum amp is $80 off at Walmart, dropping to $119.99 from its $199.99 regular price. That's $45 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8" woofer paired with a 1" compression driver
- 100 watts of power for practice, performance, or recording
- Dual inputs for electronic drum sets, MP3 players, and smartphones
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity for streaming audio
- 2-band equalizer to adjust high and low tones
- Headphone output for private practice
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Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|39%
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|$120
|Buy Now
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