New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$320 $800
free shipping

It's $480 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
  • 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
  • WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-N960U
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 60% $400 (exp 1 yr ago) $320 Buy Now
Best Buy   $400 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price