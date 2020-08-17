That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
These shorts are around $14 under list and the lowest price we could find, including other Shoebacca storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Midway Deals via eBay.
- You can set alerts for when your dog leaves set boundaries. (It's not a shock collar.)
- GPS tracker
- 2-way audio
- Water resistance
- Model: SC01MM00001001
It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
That's a savings of at least $88. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Choose from the grade B refurb scratch & dent model for $149.99, or the grade A refurb model for $159.99.
- A 90-day Woot warranty is provided.
- In White.
- Samsung Exynos 5 octa 5433 processor
- 10.1" 2560 x 1600 LCD touchscreen
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8 MP rear camera
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Android 4.3, Jelly Bean OS
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
It's a $3 drop since May, $35 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- data transfer up to 300MB/s
- Model: MUF-256DB/AM
