eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Q900TS 75" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$4,099
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $400 (from iElectrica directly), although most retailers charge at least $6,498. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
  • 4320p maximum resolution
  • Quantum Processor 8K
  • smart hub
  • auto power off
  • Model: QN75Q900TSFXZA
