eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Q80T 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,950 $2,800
free shipping

That's $249 less than you'd pay at Best Buy and other top stores. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 3840 x 2160 resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • built-in Alexa and Bixby
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276389899
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Samsung Q80T 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,198 $2,800
free shipping

It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • DIRECT FULL ARRAY 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Controlled backlights offer deeper contrast for richer blacks and brighter whites
  • ULTRA VIEWING ANGLE WITH ANTI-GLARE: Engineered to reduce glare and enhance color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit
  • QUANTUM HDR 12X (85", 75", 65" & 55"): Fine-tuned shades of cinematic color make details leap off the screen
  • QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K
  • OBJECTIVE TRACKING SOUND: Two top and two bottom built-in TV speakers adjust the sound to follow the action
  • ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more. To talk to Alexa, press and hold the mic button on your remote. If you have hands-free enabled just say, "Alexa" and ask a question
  • Dimensions: 65.8 x 37.7 x 2.1", 75.8 lb (Without Stand) 65.8 x 40.8 x 12.5", 88.8 lb (With Stand)
  • Model: QN75Q80TAFXZA
  • UPC: 887276389899

