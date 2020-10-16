That's the best price we've seen in any condition, and $181 less than a buying a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by yesnotebook1 via eBay.
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
The Prime discount and coupon code "L898LQI2" combine for a savings of $108 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lefant via Amazon.
- 2,200Pa strong suction
- voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- FreeMove 2.0 technology to automatically adjust path
- 300mL water tank
- up to 180-minute run time on full charge
- built-in 4,500mAh lithium battery
- LCD remote control
- includes 2 sets of high-performance filters, 2 filter sponges, 2 mop cloths, and 4 side brushes
- Model: M571
That's a $30 drop from our July refurb mention, the best price we've seen, and $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb at other iRobot storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- scheduling
- virtual wall barrier
- auto docking and recharging
- Model: CR_860
Clip the $100 coupon and apply code "PEEDIPD01" to save $159 off list and yield $9 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yeedi via Amazon.
- self-charging
- remote control
- smart navigation
- 3-layer air filtration
- Model: K702G
It's $103 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
- It's unclear whether a warranty is included.
- It's available in Black / Navy Blue.
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: RV761
- UPC: 622356558389
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before November 28, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$168
|Buy Now
|Daily Steals
|$200 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register