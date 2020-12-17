Samsung offers a savings of up to $450 off the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone with an eligible trade-in. Plus, get an additional $75 off via code "75SAMSUNGS20PLUS". Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualcomm 865 5G processor
- 6.7" AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear camera and 10MP selfie camera
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G986UZAAXAA
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's $49 less than you'd pay at Walmart, and matches our Prime Day mention. (Most major retailers charge around $1,000 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
It's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Lilac Purple and Midnight Black (Lilac Purple pictured).
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
That's $147 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung
- Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
Save on a selection of almost two dozen washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Steam (WF45R6100AC) in Champagne for $679 ($320 off).
Beef up your home theater and go wireless with these systems. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for $69.99 ($60 off).
Shop the best deals of the year on over 30 models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 5-cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Active WaterJet for $854 (low by $95).
That's $4 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Waterproof, shock-proof, temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof
- USB Type-A
- Model: MUF-128AB/AM
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
That's $9 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
It's the lowest price we could find by $699. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
- Smart TV apps
- 4 x HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70TAFXZA
