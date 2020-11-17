New
Samsung · 39 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB 5G Android Smartphone
from $250 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Depending on which trade-in you submit, that's a savings of as much as $700, and the best we've seen.

  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off).
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
  • 10MP front camera
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Android 10
  • Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
