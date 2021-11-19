That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: NP950QDB-KB2US/NP950QDB-KB4US
Expires 11/27/2021
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $120 and ranging up to $870. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung Chromebook 3 Intel Celeron 11.6" Laptop w/ 4GB RAM for $119.99 (low by $13 for refurb).
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies to all items.
That's a $100 drop since our last mention and the best price we've seen. For comparison, Walmart charges $300 more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- In Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 (4K) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: XE930QCA-K01US
- UPC: 887276400099
That's a savings of $80 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE350XBA-K04US
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
It's $5 drop from yesterday's mention, $155 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
With discounts on electronics including monitors, TVs, soundbars, and more, there's something for everyone on your gifting list. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Sign in to your My Best Buy account to get the Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Take up to $900 off iPhone 13 Pro with activation and trade-in, up to $500 off MacBook Pro, and up to $150 off select models of the iPad Pro. Plus, get up to a $460 Best Buy gift card with trade-ins of qualifying iPads (pictured), and save on Apple Watch, AirPods, Powerbeats, HomePod, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
It's a 50% savings off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366-lb. weight capacity
- measures 27" x 14.2" x 28.1"
- Model: WE402NW/A3
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
