New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB M.2 Internal SSD
$150 $230
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • read speeds up to 3,500MB
  • write speeds up to 3,300MB
  • Dynamic Thermal Guard technology
  • Model: MZ-V7S1T0BAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Samsung
SSD 1TB Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 34% -- $150 Buy Now