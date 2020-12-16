New
Samsung 85" 4K QLED Quantum Smart TV (2020)
$2,099
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $699. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Echo-and-Optics via eBay.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HLG, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR
  • Smart TV apps
  • 4 x HDMI ports
  • Model: QN85Q70TAFXZA
