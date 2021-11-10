That's the best deal we could find by $52 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN60TU7000FXZA
Save $150 off list price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
Get the 43" for $999 with a $100 Etsy gift card (best deal by $100), or 55" for $1,499 with a $150 Etsy gift card (best deal by $146).
It's $200 under our September mention, $800 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR
- Built-in Alexa
- Dual LED backlights
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: QN85Q70AAFXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $201.
- 84.5" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) QLED display
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- FreeSync Premium Pro
- motion rate 240
- Dolby Audio
- Smart TV powered by Tizen with apps and full web browser
- 4 HDMI ports; USB
- built in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN85QN90AAFXZA
Cuddle up with the family and ring in the holiday season with movies you only watch once a year.
Pictured is the Sony X85J 65" 4K HDR LED UHD LED Smart TV for $998 (low by a buck).
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save on over 70 TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.
Pictured is the LG C1 OLED55C1PUB 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,296.99 ($200 off).
It's $30 under our September mention and a savings of $140 off list.
- Fire TV OS
- three HDMI 2.0 ports
- one HDMI 2.1 port with eARC
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more.
Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's $20 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $30.
- motion-detecting accelerometer
- speech-detecting accelerometer
- built-in microphone
- Model: MV7N2AM/A
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $24. Buy Now at Walmart
- Spend $35 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 6 LEGO Harry Potter minifigures
- Model: 75947
That's the best price we could find by $80.
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more.
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price.
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $36.
Update: It's now $183.99.
- Sold by Phone Cellar via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
