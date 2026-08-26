This soundbar is $166.10, down from $198. It includes DTS Virtual:X surround sound and Bluetooth connectivity, along with multiple sound modes like Extra Bass and Game Mode for use with a TV. Apply coupon code "AFFUS32" to save. Deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 3.1 channel soundbar with DTS Virtual:X surround sound
- Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming from a TV or device
- Multiple sound modes including 3D Surround, Extra Bass, Standard, and Game Mode
- USB input/output support
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
This Samsung soundbar is $100 off the regular price of $349.99 at Best Buy. It includes a wireless subwoofer and built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue, along with DTS Virtual:X for virtual surround sound without rear speakers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 channel sound with built-in center speaker for clearer dialogue
- Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass
- DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connects up to two devices at once
- Compatible with optional wireless rear speakers for true surround sound
- Wall mountable design
The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
At Woot, get this open-box Amazon Fire TV 24" 2.0-Channel Soundbar for $50. It's the second-best deal we've seen for this model. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound, and its compact 24" design fits most TV stands and entertainment centers. Bluetooth lets you stream music from a phone or tablet, and setup is a simple HDMI connection to your TV. Deal ends August 28. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 2.0-channel soundbar w/ dual speakers
- Supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for virtual surround sound
- Bluetooth connectivity for streaming audio from a phone or tablet
- Compact 24" wide, 2.5" tall design
- Includes HDMI cable for HDMI eARC/ARC connection
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
This Sonos bundle combines the Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and a pair of Era 300 speakers for $2,416, down from $2,956. The system supports Dolby Atmos spatial audio and includes Trueplay tuning to automatically optimize sound for the room. It ships free and it's at its all time price low on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub 4 subwoofer, and a pair of Era 300 speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio
- Sub 4 connects wirelessly over WiFi and can be placed anywhere in the room
- Trueplay tuning technology optimizes sound EQ using an iOS device's microphones
- Works with Apple AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa voice control
- Set up through the Sonos app over WiFi
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
Ending today, the AliExpress promo code "VSUSAFF6" brings this metal storage rack down to $38. That's another drop since we posted it a few weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) The 3,050-lb. weight capacity gives it more overall load support than many comparable racks on the market. Shelf heights adjust to fit different sized items, and the iron frame goes together without tools. Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 3050 lb. of weight capacity
- Extra-wide 40" frame design
- Adjustable shelf height for flexible storage
- Tool-free assembly
- Iron frame construction
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
Costco offers this 55" Samsung M70H Series TV for $349.99. That's $100 off. Plus, it's eligible for another $100 off when you buy two or more Costco direct items. (See page for details.) Shipping is free, and pickup is also available. Basic setup is available for another $30. This deal ends August 30. Buy Now at Costco
- Mini LED backlight with precise local dimming for enhanced contrast
- 4K Mini LED HDR picture
- Wi-Fi 6E support for faster wireless speeds with a compatible router
- Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite
- Motion Xcelerator 60Hz plus DLG 120Hz for smoother motion
- 3-year manufacturer's warranty included
This best selling Samsung French door refrigerator is $590 off its regular price of $1,889.99 at Best Buy. It offers 32 cu. ft. of storage along with a dual ice maker that produces both cubed ice and faster-chilling Ice Bites. SmartThings connectivity lets owners track energy use and get savings tips from their phone. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 32 cu. ft. mega capacity storage
- Dual auto ice maker with cubed and Ice Bites options
- SmartThings app connectivity for energy monitoring
- All-Around Cooling for even temperature throughout
- Adjustable slide-in shelves
- 10-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor
At eBay, get this refurb Samsung 32" 1080p QLED HDR The Frame TV for $364. It's the best price we could find by $251. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 32" QLED display with HDR support
- 1080p (Full HD) resolution
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Built-in smart TV features including screen mirroring and downloadable apps
- HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio connections
This Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor is $900 at Samsung. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. It pairs a 4K QD-OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time, plus VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 support. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10+
- 240Hz refresh rate w/ FreeSync & G-Sync compatibility
- 2 USB ports
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|AliExpress
|16%
|--
|$166
|Buy Now