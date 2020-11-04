That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- FreeSync
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $400. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Samsung warranty applies.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 2 USB 2.0 inputs
- Display Port 1.2
- Model: ED65E
It's $10 under what Samsung charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $130 for this monster monitor, which has been hard to find in-stock. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5120x1440 (dual QHD) native resolution
- Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 240Hz refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- 2 DisplayPort inputs, 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC49G95TSSNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most stores charge around $240 or more. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- compatible with USB Type-C, Type-A, Windows, Mac and Chromebook laptops
- 5 viewing modes
- includes 2 USB cables for type-A and type-C
Save on a variety of commercial displays in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Warranty terms vary by model.
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's $88 less than you'd pay from third-party sellers elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- LowBlue mode
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: Q32V3
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
It's $100 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 native resolution LED-backlit display
- 4GB system memory; 32GB eMMc flash memory
- Google Chrome OS
That's $10 under our mention from a few weeks ago, and $35 less than you'd pay from Target. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 3 rotary blades
- shave wet or dry
- integrated pop-up trimmer
- rechargeable Lithium-ion battery
- Model: AT811/40
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $700 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of YouTube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
