Open Offer in New Tab
Report an Error
Share
Share this deal with friends
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Samsung 2TB T7 Touch Portable SSD
$340 in cart $400
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 256-bit AES encryption
  • fingerprint reader
  • password protection
  • Model: MU-PC2T0K/WW
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video Samsung
2TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register