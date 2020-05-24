Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 28 mins ago
Samsung 65″ 4K UHD Smart TV (2020)
$650 w/ $100 Best Buy Gift Card $700
free shipping

Thanks to the $100 gift card, that's the best price we could find for this 2020 model by $98. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • HDR
  • Tizen Smart TV (w/ access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
  • Model: UN65TU8000FXZA
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 5/5
