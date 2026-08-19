Motion-triggered and solar-powered, these work well for lighting up a driveway or backyard without adding to your electric bill or running wires. Apply coupon code "ECJZFD6I" for a total savings of $32. This deal is for Prime members only. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6000LM brightness with three adjustable levels
- Six rotatable heads for 360-degree wide-angle illumination
- Dual motion sensors detect movement up to 32 feet
- Three lighting modes controlled via remote
- High-efficiency solar panel with 14-hour runtime
Solar-powered motion sensor lights are a practical pick for garages, driveways, or pathways where running wiring isn't feasible, and this 2-pack at $16 works out to about $8 per light, which is roughly $10 per light below the $36 list price. Prime members can apply coupon code "DCEJ2S7X" for a savings of $20 Buy Now at Amazon
- detects motion up to 32-feet
- 4 adjustable light heads
- 3000 lumen brightness
- IP65 waterproof rating
- 3 lighting modes
- Model: OEE214C05B
Aimed at anyone looking to add color lighting to a patio, garden, or building exterior, this 2-pack of 30W RGB flood lights puts two units in your hands for $18. Apply coupon code "W4UESQLP" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,900 unique color combinations with remote control
- Integrated timer with automatic memory settings
- IP66 waterproof rating for all-weather outdoor use
- Durable die cast aluminum housing with 30,000-hour lifespan
- Plug and play installation with 180 degree adjustable mount
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|63%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
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