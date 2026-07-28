expired
Best Buy · Expired Aug 2, 2026
$230 $300
free shipping
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That's a $70 savings on this Roku TV. It uses a QLED panel with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support, along with direct lit LED backlighting for added brightness. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 1. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 4K (2160p) resolution
- Direct lit LED backlight for enhanced brightness
- HDR10+ and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG)
- Built-in Roku smart TV platform with access to 500+ free channels
- Voice control compatible with Roku Voice, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Includes enhanced voice remote with lost remote finder
- 4 HDMI inputs
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|$230 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price