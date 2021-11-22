That's a $15 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
- includes high-speed HDMI cable & Simple remote
- use wireless or wired headphones w/ the Roku mobile app
- Model: 829610005461
That is $50 off the list price and lowest price we've seen by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in 4K streaming device
- includes Roku Voice Remote
- four 8W internal speakers
- works with Alexa and AirPlay
- streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
That's the lowest price we've seen at a buck less than Amazon, plus many major stores charge closer to $40. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- HDR 10
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- dual-band WiFi
- Model: 3941R
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works w/ Alexa
- four 2.5" drivers
- HDMI, USB
- Model: 9101R2
This $5 drop is a common one across most of the big stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible w/ voice-enabled devices
- stream live TV, 24/7 news, sports, movies, shows, and more
- includes HDMI cable plug and play
- Model: 3930R
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
That's the best price we've seen, at $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, and a current low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+
- Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Chromecast built-in
- 4K resolution
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports next-gen WiFi 6
- supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio
- stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
