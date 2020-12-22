It's 52% off and a low by $5. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- In Black or Brown.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, this item is currently out of stock but can be ordered now at this price for future delivery.
- lumbar support
- adjustable tilt and height
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 85158
It's the lowest price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Home Depot
- lumbar support
- adjustable height
- dual-wheel designer casters
- Model: Anniston V1
Shop and save on a selection of office chairs in various styles from managers chairs to executive chairs. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Calusa Mesh Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $99.99 ($120 off and a low by $30).
That's $346 less than what you'd pay for a sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by madisonseating via eBay
- fully loaded Posturefit lumbar support
- fully adjustable arms
- tension control
- height adjustment
- forward and rear tilt locks
That's $49 and tied with its Black Friday deal as the best we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- faux leather upholstery
- pneumatic seat height adjustment
- lumbar support cushions
- supports up to 250 lbs.
- Model: 50859-CC
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's the best price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only, with availability varying by location.
- 802.11/n wireless
- scans, prints, and copies
- up to 23ppm print speed
- up to 600x600 dpi
- 150-sheet paper tray
- Model: 2219C006
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 5-ft. power cord
- protects connected electronics from power events like surges & power outages
- includes 1 USB charging port, & 7 outlets (5 battery backup & surge protection & 2 surge protection only)
- Model: BVN650M1
