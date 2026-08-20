Amazon offers the Razer 11-in-1 USB-C Portable Travel Hub for its best-ever price. Most merchants charge around the list price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 1 hr ago
Verified 29 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Dell offers the Dell Pro 4-in-1 USB-C Travel Hub for $35. That's a $10 savings from original list and the best price we could find. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 USB-C ports
- 1 HDMI port
- supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
Lenovo offers the Lenovo C2G USB-C 6-in-1 Mini Dock for $26.84 via promo code "C2GSALE". That's a $4 low, but most merchants charge at least $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Lenovo
Update: The price has changed to $61.99 since this was originally published.
This Lenovo dual display dock is $59.99, down from $79.99. While it's not the absolute lowest price we've seen, it's within a few bucks. It fits in a bag for travel while adding seven ports, including two that support 4K monitors, plus HDMI, DisplayPort, and ethernet connections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7 total ports including 2 for dual 4K displays
- 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 1 HDMI 2.0 video output
- 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports, one always-on for charging
- 1 ethernet port for wired network connection
- Supports up to 100W power delivery to a connected laptop
- Measures 4.7" x 2.6" x 0.8" and weighs 4.8 oz.
This Anker USB-C hub is $7 off, matching the best price we've seen this year. It features five ports, including a 4K HDMI output and 90W pass-through charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-in-1 design includes two USB-A 2.0 ports, one USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input
- Supports 90W pass-through charging to a laptop with a 100W total input
- HDMI port outputs 4K resolution at 30Hz in mirror or extend mode
- USB 3.0 port transfers data at up to 5Gbps, with USB 2.0 ports at 480Mbps
- Compatible with MacBooks running macOS 12 or newer, Windows 10 and 11, and ChromeOS
- Measures 4.8" L x 1.2" W x 0.46" H and includes an 18-month warranty
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Best Buy offers the Razer Joro Portable Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $56. That's a $40 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Razer Seiren V3 Mini USB Condenser Microphone in Black for $39.99. That's a $20 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Best Buy
- tap-to-mute sensor with LED indicator
- supercardioid pickup pattern
- built-in shock absorber
- plug and play
This Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard is $89.99, down from its regular price of $129.99. That matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Yellow linear and silent mechanical switches with 1.2mm actuation
- 6 dedicated macro keys for custom commands
- Multi-function roller and secondary media keys
- Chroma RGB per-key lighting with 16.8 million colors
- Doubleshot ABS keycaps with extra-thick walls
- Wired connection compatible with Windows and Mac
Best Buy offers the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Gaming Keyboard for $124.99. That's a $45 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
More Offers
Frequent travelers who need to hook up multiple devices without carrying a bag of separate dongles will get the most out of this hub, and at $52, it's $78 off the $130 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11-port docking solution
- 4K 60Hz or 1080p 240Hz display output
- 7.1 surround sound audio jack
- Durable aluminum alloy thermal management casing
- 85W laptop power delivery
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|59%
|$52
|$52
|Buy Now
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