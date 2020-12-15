Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make this $550 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Tiger Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: RZ09-03101E72
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
That's $70 under our mention from last month, $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
- Sold by Razer via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
You'd pay $12 more elsewhere for it. Buy Now at Amazon
- 104 individually customizable backlit keys
- 10 key roll-over with anti-ghosting
- 1000Hz Ultrapolling
- Model: RZ03-02260200-R3U1
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Classic Black.
- yellow mechanical switches
- RGB lighting
- magnetic wrist rest
- Model: RZ03-02622100-R3U1
That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 60ms low-latency
- IPX4 water resistance
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch enabled
- Model: RZ12-02970100-R3U1
