Certified Refurb Razer Blade Stealth 10th-Gen i7 13.3" Gaming Laptop
$1,150 $1,250
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make this $550 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Razer via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Tiger Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: RZ09-03101E72
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
