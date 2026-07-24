This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company