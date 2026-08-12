Designed to catch flying insects like gnats, fruit flies, and mosquitoes without sprays or chemicals, this plug-in light trap set gives you 10 units to cover multiple rooms at once. At $20, that's $25 off the $45 list price. Shipping adds $9.99 or is free if you become a member for $8.99 per month. Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Traps flying insects using light attraction
- Includes 10 refill cartridges and 1 plug-in device
- Uses UV light technology to attract insects
- Features silent operation without zapping sounds
- Designed for indoor use in kitchens and living areas
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Expires 8/24/2026
Published 46 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
This new Woot Bits, Bolts & Backyard Sale includes a wide mix of tools and yard gear, from a Litheli electric lawn mower at $99.99 (at 47% off) to an Amerisun 24" gas snow blower at $339.99 (at 51% off). The sale also includes plenty of smaller-ticket items like garden gloves, wire fencing, and replacement mower parts for brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman. Shipping is free for Prime members on all orders, too. This sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power tools including cordless drills, impact drivers, and rotary tools
- Outdoor equipment like leaf blowers, pressure washers, and lawn mowers
- Garden supplies such as raised beds, trellises, fencing, and fertilizer
- Replacement parts for mowers and tractors from brands like Husqvarna and Craftsman
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
MorningSave offers the Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator, marked down to $34.99. You'd pay $70 at Amazon. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Spans categories including tools, kitchen appliances, beauty, bags, and electronics
- Fanttik X8 APEX Tire Inflator discounted to $34.99 from $100
- Cuisinart 7-Quart Cook Central 4-in-1 Multicooker discounted to $149.99 from $370
- Multiple 2-for-1 bundle deals on items like water bottles and earbuds
- Several items marked sold out, with remaining stock varying by product
A 2-pack of lumbar cushions for $25 works out to about $12 each, which is reasonable if you spend long hours at a desk or in a car seat and want added lower back support. These are $35 less than Amazon charges. Plus, get a $10 savings on shipping via promo code "DEALNEWS". Buy Now at MorningSave
- Gel-infused memory foam core for pressure relief
- Ergonomic contour design supports lumbar spine alignment
- Breathable mesh cover promotes airflow
- Non-slip bottom prevents cushion movement
- Adjustable straps secure cushion to most chairs
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|MorningSave
|55%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
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