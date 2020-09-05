RAVPower · 1 hr ago
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply code "POWER172" to save $20 off list. It's also $2 under our mention from May. Buy Now at RAVPower
Features
- LED indicator
- includes 3 USB ports
- 18W PD charging
- Model: PB-172
Details
Comments
B&H Photo Video · 10 hrs ago
Tether Tools ONsite USB Type-C 26,800mAh Battery Pack
$100 $190
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $52. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- USB Type-C input and output
- 2 USB Type-A ports
- Model: SDAC15
Newegg · 1 wk ago
Anker Powercore+ 26,800mAh 3-USB Portable Power Bank w/ Power Delivery
$50 $70
free shipping
That's $20 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- Sold by Anker via Newegg.
Features
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
- 45W USB-C output
- two 15W USB ports
- Model: PowerCore+ 26800mAh
Verizon Wireless · 1 wk ago
Belkin Boost Up Charge Power Bank 2K for Apple Watch
$30 $60
free shipping
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
Features
- up to 63 hours of additional battery life
- Model: F8J233BTBLK
Tanga · 3 wks ago
10,000mAh Slim Power Bank
$12 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to knock a buck off an already low price for a portable charger. Buy Now at Tanga
Tips
- Available in several colors (Gold pictured)
Features
- compatible with most mobile phones and USB devices
- overcharging protection
- includes micro USB charging cable
RAVPower · 1 day ago
RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Charger
$14 $39
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 after using coupon code "POWER104". Buy Now at RAVPower
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- foldable plug
- ultra-thin design
- smart sensor with 5 output levels
- Model: RP-PC104
Amazon · 3 days ago
RAVPower 15,000mAh Portable Dual USB Solar Charger
$15 $35
free shipping via Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $14.99, a low by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Yellow and Black.
Features
- stores enough power to charge an iPhone 11 three times
- includes 2 USB to micro USB cables
- dust-, shock-, and splashproof
- powered by DC 5V/2A or solar
- LED flashlight
- 2 USB ports
- Model: US-RP-PB-003
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Charger
$23 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RAVPower Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Black.
Features
- Smart charging technology
- universal compatibility
- Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 standard
- Model: RP-PC105
