Designed for people who spend long hours on their feet or sitting, a leg compression massager like this uses air pressure to squeeze and release around your calves and feet, which can help with circulation and reduce that heavy, tired feeling. Apply coupon code "NK8MQK3Z" for a total savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 modes, 3 intensities, 3 timers for customized sessions
- 20/25/30-minute timers fit recovery and daily routines
- 4 air chambers deliver 360° leg and foot compression
- Model: BP101
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
Meet with a sleep therapist online, and if your concerns are clinically appropriate, complete an FDA-cleared sleep test at home to receive a personalized treatment plan. Your final out-of-pocket cost may vary, but the typical copay is $60. To participate, check your eligibility, submit an application to the digital health program of your choice, and meet online with a sleep specialist to discuss your concerns. Buy Now at Amazon
- Online consultation with a sleep specialist
- FDA-cleared at-home sleep test when clinically appropriate
- Personalized treatment plan, which may include CPAP therapy
- Access to the Dreem health app
- Covered by major insurance providers, with a typical copay of $60
Designed for anyone who needs to keep insulin or other temperature-sensitive medications within a safe range while traveling, this case uses active cooling rather than just insulation. Apply coupon code "D7KA7WNN" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Maintains 35.6-46.4°F for 26 hours
- Ultra-light 7.7oz pocket-sized design
- TSA-approved ice-free cooling technology
- Leak-proof condensation-free smooth interior
- Universal fit for insulin pens and needles
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get this Magnetic Eyeglass Repair Tool Kit for $7.19. It's the best deal we could find by $5. It bundles 15 screw types, 10 pairs of nose pads, magnetic screwdrivers, and a tweezer in one portable case. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 15 assorted eyeglass screw types and 10 pairs of silicone nose pads
- Comes with 2 magnetic screwdrivers, a 2.0mm flathead and a 2.0mm Phillips
- Includes a curved precision tweezer for handling small screws and nose pads
- Comes with a keychain screwdriver and a microfiber cleaning cloth
- All tools are stored in a portable plastic case measuring about 5.2" x 3.5" x 0.7"
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|64%
|$50 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register