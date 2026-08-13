Folds flat for storage and includes five workout modes in one unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small spaces where a dedicated piece of cardio equipment isn't practical. Apply coupon code "O25MHACG" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-body workout with integrated resistance bands
- Silent magnetic resistance with adjustable intensity
- Space-saving foldable X-frame design
- Ergonomic cushioned seat and multi-grip handlebars
- Real-time LCD performance and heart rate tracking
At Woot, this Exerpeutic 2000M under-desk exercise bike is $71.86, down from $173.05. It includes a motor-assisted pedaling mode for low-impact use, a handheld speed controller, and an LCD tracker for distance, time, calories, and reps. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Motorized pedal exerciser designed to fit under a desk
- Hand-held speed controller with a 6-ft. cord
- Auto 15-minute timer session when motor power is on
- Overload protection stops pedal rotation if speed is excessive
- LCD display tracks distance, time, calories, and repetitions
- Includes a floor mat and built-in carry handle
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|40%
|--
|$84
|Buy Now
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