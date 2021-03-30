To get this for $75 less than you'd pay for a new until, apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- 5 preset settings
- fries, bakes, grills, and roasts
- dishwasher safe removeable parts
- fits whole chicken or 2 bags of fries
- Model: HD9650/96
It's $235 off list today and $134 below our Black Friday mention. You'll pay around $479 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- This seller also offers a non-certified refurbished model for $349 (although it may be a lower grade than the offer model above and comes with only a 90-day warranty). Search "174540537432" to find it.
- grinds, brews, and froths
- 3 temperature settings
- 10-ounce bean hopper
- 1.8-liter water reservoir
- Model: EP1220/04
That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- extrudes 2 to 3 servings of fresh pasta in 18 minutes
- spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaping discs
- recipe book
- Model: HR2370/05
That's $120 less than a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by householdgear via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- 1.8lb capacity
- instant heat
- QuickClean basket
- dishwasher safe basket & drawer
- Model: HD9621/96
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by householdgear via eBay.
- dishwasher safe
- Titanium coated blades
- 300-Watt SpeedTouch w/ Turbo
- Multichopper accessory w/ ChopDrop technology
- includes recipe booklet, whisk, XL chopper 2-blade, & beaker
- Model: HR1686/92
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to get this deal. It's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. (Most sellers charge at least $60 for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this month, $8 off, and the best price we've seen after applying coupon code "4LEARPLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kitchpower via Amazon.
- continuously scrapes and folds, horizontally, and vertically
- sturdy metal alloy frame
- flexible silicone edges
- dishwasher safe
- Model: KP5T
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins
- Includes a permanent filter basket
- Model: 50124
Most eBay sellers charge around $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by magzyyd98 via eBay
- In Green or Orange
That's a savings of $9 for one pair, and $30 for two pairs in cart. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Black.
- Add two to cart to see the price discount for this amount.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hue Hub Required (sold separately).
- weatherproof
- dimmable
- equivalent to 79W traditional bulb
- works w/ Alexa, Apple Homekit, & Google Assistant
- Model: 1743530V7
That's the best deal we could find by $155. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: 276E8VJSB
That's a $13 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 14-length precision comb
- wet/dry
- rechargeable
- Model: QP6520/70
That's $14 under what you'd pay just for the groomer elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- spare head & travel case
- 5 adjustable lengths
- use wet or dry
- 80 minutes of use per charge
- Model: BG7040/42
