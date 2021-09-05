Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale for $6
Walmart · 13 mins ago
Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale
$5.87
free shipping w/ $35

It's $7 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available at this price in Silver. Other colors are available for about a buck more.
  • It requires 2 AAA batteries (included).
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • precise graduations of 0.05-oz. or 1 gram
  • capacity range from 0.05-oz. to 12-lbs.
  • oversized buttons
  • large LCD screen
  • 3-minute automatic shut-off
  • Model: ZK12
