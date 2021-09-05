Ozeri Pro Digital Kitchen Food Scale for $6

It's $7 under Amazon's price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available at this price in Silver. Other colors are available for about a buck more.
- It requires 2 AAA batteries (included).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- precise graduations of 0.05-oz. or 1 gram
- capacity range from 0.05-oz. to 12-lbs.
- oversized buttons
- large LCD screen
- 3-minute automatic shut-off
- Model: ZK12
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Teal Blue at this price.
- tare function
- measures weight up to 11.24-lbs.
- Model: ZK14-T
Apply coupon code "80BA1887" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by S.ruice. via Amazon.
- detachable handle
- dishwasher safe
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Save on refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, dishwashers, and more from popular brands like Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, LG, and KitchenAid. Even better, several items qualify for further savings via rebate when you buy multiple appliances. (Eligible items are marked with their applicable rebates.) Shop Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, or spend $396 or more to bag free delivery. (Many smaller items ship free with $45.)
Shop a wide selection of items including women's accessories from $5, kids' apparel from $6, toys from $10, area rugs from $14, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
It's $47 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via Walmart.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
