Walmart offers the Orbit Pro High Flow Adjustable Thumb Control Nozzle for $8.54. That's about half off and the best price we could find. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 26 min ago
Amazon offers the Orbit Pro Flo 7-Pattern 14" Watering Wand for $12.10; that's its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sprays 7 different watering patterns
- 14" wand length
- Thumb control for adjusting water flow
At $5.40, this Chapin hose connector matches its all-time low price on Amazon and comes in well under the $11.33 average price over the past 90 days. It includes a kink-resistant metal spiral hose protector and a flip lever for quick control over water flow. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flip lever adjusts or shuts off water flow
- Metal spiral hose protector guards against kinking and tangling
- Metal hose threads for secure attachment
- Fits standard outdoor faucets, hoses, and outlets
- Weighs 7.8 oz. and measures 2" x 2" x 8.6"
At $13.67, this Flexon Flextreme Pro garden hose matches its all-time low price on Amazon, beats our $28 mention in February, and sits well below its recent 90-day average of $23.82. The hose is rated to stay flexible in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and handles up to 350 psi, with a 10-year manufacturer warranty backing it. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5/8" diameter and 50' length
- Flexible polymer construction that mimics rubber without the added weight
- Works in temperatures from -4°F to 140°F
- Industrial-grade female coupling and kink-resistant male coupling
- Rated for a maximum pressure of 350 psi
- Backed by a 10-year manufacturer warranty
Amazon's lawn and garden lineup spans everything from a $6.49 silicone grill mat to a $329.89 Greenworks pressure washer. Shoppers can find pool maintenance supplies, cordless leaf blowers, weed killers, and garden hoses all in one place. The range covers both small accessories and larger outdoor power equipment at a variety of price points. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes garden hoses, hose reels, and leaf blowers
- Pool care items like chlorine tabs and liner repair kits
- Outdoor decor such as wind chimes and shade cloths
- Weed killers and plant care accessories included
RainPoint's Amazon storefront has a current sale covering a wide range of garden watering gear, from smart WiFi sprinkler timers to soaker hoses and metal hose nozzles. Prices span from $16.99 for a 15FT soaker hose up to $84.97 for a WiFi water timer with two zones and a brass inlet. Shoppers looking to automate garden or houseplant watering will find timers, drip irrigation kits, and hose accessories across the lineup. Shop Now at Amazon
- Includes WiFi-enabled sprinkler and hose timers with rain delay and app control
- Soaker hoses available in lengths from 15FT to 200FT
- Indoor drip irrigation kits water up to 15 houseplants automatically
- Garden hose splitters, connectors, and nozzles made with metal or brass construction
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|49%
|--
|$9
|Buy Now
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