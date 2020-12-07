That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- in Frosted Silver
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $6 savings. Shop Now at Google Play
- voice recorder app
- mp3, ogg, waw, flac, mp4, opus formats
- no ads
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
That's $150 off list and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $202.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $250 less than what you'd pay at Target. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual-SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
- Model: SA-G985FDBLK
That's $50 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- Charging case
- 30 hours of listening time
- 13.4mm dynamic driver
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|41%
|--
|$350
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register