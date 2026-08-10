Amazon offers the Olympia Tools 4" Adjustable Wrench for $5.99, Amazon's best price. 8" is also available for $7.07, its best price of the past several years. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
At Amazon, get this 3/8" Offset Extension Wrench for $22. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this hand tool. It's built from high carbon steel with a chain-driven design rated for up to 55.3 ft-lb of torque, and its zero-degree swing arc helps it reach fasteners in tight spaces. It also includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" square drive adapters for use with different ratchets. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Duratech 1/4" Drive 2-in-1 Ratchet Wrench for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a 1/4" drive ratchet with a bit driver in one tool
- 72-tooth ratchet mechanism with reversible thumb switch
- Flex head design offers 180-degree range of motion
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|32%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register