Northern Tool · 1 hr ago
Milwaukee M12 Fuel 3" Compact Cut Off Tool Kit
$149 $199
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $26, but most stores charge $200 or more. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 20,000 rpm
  • reversible blade rotation
  • metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, diamond tile blade
  • Model: 2522-21XC
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
