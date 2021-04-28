New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$212 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $137 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • wireless range up to 30-ft.
  • control via Marshall app
  • multi-host functionality
  • Model: 1002485
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Marshall Amplification
Refurbished Bluetooth Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $212 Buy Now
Amazon   $200 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price