Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to save $48 off the list price. You'd pay at least $48 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black/Brass.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 20W
- up to 20-hours of playtime on a single charge
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: 1005696
You'd pay $100 more at Sony direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 1.18" full-range speakers
- wireless RF with 98-foot range and no delay
- Model: SRS-WS1
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Monoprice
- IP56 rated
- 360° coverage pattern
- UV resistant LLDPE enclosure
- 120-Watt max. power handling
Use code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $158 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- 13" tall
- built-in handle
- auto EQ
- Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux input
Save 50% after applying coupon code "FXLDNASO". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by Soundlove via Amazon.
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.95 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|32%
|--
|$102
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register