New
eBay · 14 mins ago
Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6.5" Circular Saw
$75
free shipping

You'd pay around $44 more if you bought it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 3,700 RPM motor
  • compact ergonomic design
  • heavy gauge
  • Model: XSS02ZR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Makita
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   $76 (exp 9 mos ago) $75 Buy Now