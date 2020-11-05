It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Item is in like new condition and includes a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Battery & charger sold separately.
- variable speed up to 2,300 rpm
- up to 1,420 in. lbs. of torque
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT04Z
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by We Are Tools via eBay.
- variable speed up to 2,900 rpm
- up to 1,460 in. lbs. of torque
- all-metal gear housing
- LED worklight
- Model: XDT11Z
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Wear Guard Tip
- Model: 48-32-4023
It's the best price we could find for this tool and battery kit by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Precision Drive (in speed 1)
- 3 LED lights
- belt clip
- battery kit includes battery and charger
- Model: DCF887B
- UPC: 885911425421, 723434468269, 700735727479, 753956161102
That's $69 less than buying a new one elsewhere. Given the strength of the warranty, why pay more? Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- A 2-year DeWalt warranty applies
- 1/4" hex
- keyless chuck
- 3,600RPM
- 3 LEDs w/ 20-second delay after trigger release
- battery
- Model: DCF885L1
Apply code "PICKCR15" to get it $36 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 1700 in-lbs. Of torque delivering the power you need to get a majority of applications done, Impact Driver; (2) 20V batteries; charger; tool bag
- Variable speed trigger allows for control and precision on delicate work surfaces
- DEWALT built Brushless motor for efficient performance and runtime; Impacts/Min 3200 ipm
- 3 bright LEDs for dimly lit workspaces
- battery-powered
- Model: DCF809C2
- UPC: 885911593182
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- In Black/White or Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save on a selection of running shoes, activewear, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $145 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 1/2" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
Save on drills, circular saws, angle grinders, rotary hammers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion 6-1/2" Circular Saw for $74.99 ($55 off).
That's a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- allows use of Fein, Craftsman, Ridgid, or Ryobi Accessories with Makita multi-tools
- Model: 196271-6
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
