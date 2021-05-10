Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500-Watt Fan & Heater for $13
Walmart
Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500-Watt Fan & Heater
$13 $40
pickup

It's $27 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Black.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • stay cool housing
  • tip over safety switch
  • 2 heat settings & 2 fan settings
  • Model: NF15-18U
