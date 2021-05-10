Mainstays 2-in-1 1,500-Watt Fan & Heater for $13

New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$13 $40
pickup
It's $27 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available in Black.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
- stay cool housing
- tip over safety switch
- 2 heat settings & 2 fan settings
- Model: NF15-18U
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
