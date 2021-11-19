Redeem the rebate to get this price. It's the best deal we could find by $200. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core processor
- 13.4" 1900x1200 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Summit E13FlipEvo A11MT-022
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
You'd pay $250 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GF66 11UC-453
That's $51 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-620
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
It's $5 drop from yesterday's mention, $155 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
Save on headphones, motherboards, gaming chairs, laptops, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Warmlrec Infrared Electric Patio Heater for $81.59 ($32 off).
After coupon code "EMCAYAA22", that's $529 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- It also includes the Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind for PC. (They'd cost $90 separately elsewhere.)
- motherboard features six SATA 6Gb/s ports, five M.2 slots, and support for 10 rear and 10 front USB ports
That's the lowest price we could find for these items by $19, although you'd mostly pay $1,150 or more buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- CPU features 8 cores, a 3.5GHz base frequency (5.3GHz max), and 16MB L3 cache
- motherboard supports Intel 11th, 10th, Pentium Gold, and Celeron CPUs and features an Intel Z590 chipset, 2 M.2 sockets, 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports, 2 PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, and PCIe 3.0 x4 slot
You'd pay over $200 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
You'd pay at least $300 for this CPU from most sellers with decent stock, and a similar backpack would cost you at least $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 Cores / 24 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1700
- Up to 3.7 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 600 series chipset based motherboards
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-1185G7 Evo 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 4K 3840x2160 (2160p) UHD LCD display
- 16GB RAM + 1TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: Summit E14 A11SCS-088
