That's $150 less than our mention from last month and $200 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: GF63222
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 2.3GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10
- Model: Sword15001
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" thin bezel HD IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: B10MW-014
That's a savings of $250 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3060 graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: GF65213
You'd pay $250 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 2.7GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: GF66 11UC-453
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save up to 60% off over 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3510 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549 ($564 off).
That's a $51 drop from our mention from three days ago, and the lowest price we could find by $31. Most stores charge $549 or more. Buy Now at Staples
- For the vast majority of people, this $499 Staples offer will be the best deal, but note that Micro Center offers it in Ice Blue for $450. For the Micro Center deal, you have to reserve it online, then pay for it in store.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00001
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $51 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10875H 2.3GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 240Hz display
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 10SE-620
You'd pay over $200 for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 180-day MSI warranty.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: G271
It's the best price we could find by $32 for this Black Friday deal. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resoution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: OPTIXG272
You'd pay at least $300 for this CPU from most sellers with decent stock, and a similar backpack would cost you at least $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10 Cores / 24 Threads
- Socket Type LGA 1700
- Up to 3.7 GHz Unlocked
- Compatible with Intel 600 series chipset based motherboards
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|28%
|--
|$499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register