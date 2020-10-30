That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 8 programmable buttons
- 16,000 dpi
- up to 5 different profiles
- Model: 910-005542
Save a buck over the next best price we found.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.94. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- advanced optical mouse tracking technology
- on/off switch and sleep mode
- 33-foot wireless range
- rubber scroll wheel
- Model: 910-004905
With the mouse alone costing $49, it's the best price we could find for these items separately by $19. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the around $5 shipping fee.
- 100 to 16,000 DPI
- 11 programmable buttons
- Customizable RGB lighting
- Compatible with Chrome, Windows, or MacOS
- Model: 910-005973
That's the best price we've seen and a low by $25. (It was $25 less than last month's mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- HERO 16K sensor
- metal scroll wheel switches between hyper fast and ratchetted scrolling
- 15 programmable controls
- Model: 910-005622
Clip the 20% off coupon to get the best price we could find shipped by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jelly Comb Direct via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Black and Gold.
- includes nano receiver
- auto sleep after 8 minutes of inactivity
- universal compatibility
- Model: MS001
Apply coupon code "9XZFT8HW" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Chang Heng Trade via Amazon.
- USB receiver
- 33-foot wireless range
- requires 1 AA battery (not included)
- Model: AY214247
Apply coupon code "DII5CV4H" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by VicTsing Direct via Amazon.
- gel wrist pad
- non-slip pu base
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HavitDirect via Amazon.
- anti-ghosting keyboard
- professional Blue switches
- 21 different light modes for the keyboard, 7 modes for the mouse
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60.
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's a third off its list price and $108 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
It's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price has dropped to $19.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- 8 keyboard shortcut keys
- requires 2 AAA batteries and 1 AA battery
- Model: MK270
It's $9 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Emb-Phones via eBay.
- up to 3 years of battery life w/ 2 standard AA batteries
- unifying receiver
- programmable keys
- Model: K350
That's the best deal we could find by $8, but most stores charge around $300. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights
- throttle, brake, and clutch pedals
- dual-motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
