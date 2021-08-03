Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 128GB 11.5" Tablet for $310
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro 128GB 11.5" Tablet
$310 $500
free shipping

It's $190 under list price, a $50 drop since yesterday, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a price low by $155.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
  • 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: ZA7C0043US
