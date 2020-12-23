New
B&H Photo Video
Lenovo Legion 7i i9 15.6" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM, 1TB SDD, 8GB GPU
$2,399 $2,920
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i9-10980HK 2.40GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q 8GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81YT000BUS
