Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad Duet 128GB 10.1" Tablet
$229 $299
Features
  • can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: ZA6F0016US
