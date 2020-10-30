That's a low by at least $156. Buy Now at Best Buy
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0016US
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply coupon code "TABLEAK3" for a $30 drop from our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $150.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
It's $10 under our September mention and $50 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value, and to top it off, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
That's a third off its list price and $108 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1 HDMI, 1 VGA, 1 USB, and 1 ethernet port
- Model: GX90M61235
Apply coupon code "BFSMARTDEALLEAK" to see this price and get the best deal we could find by $40. (It's also $15 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen for a new unit.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- Google Assistant
- 7" IPS touchscreen
- dual microphone array
- Model: ZA5K0012US
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
