- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 2.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: 82KU00YUUS
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD touch screen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- works as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82BB0009US
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1011U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD touch display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 82B80006UX
- UPC: 194778313780
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 3840x2160 (4K) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82D2000BUS
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Chromecast built-in
- 4K resolution
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: ZA730001US
- A 90-day VIPOutlet warranty is provided.
- Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
