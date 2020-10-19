It's $120 less than buying it from Lenovo directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) narrow-bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81Y4002RUS
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
It's $115 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX012TUS+QQ2-01024
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and an incredible deal. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
It's $151 cheaper than when we saw it in July and a low today by $139. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 3840 x 1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- 6ms reponse time
- 2 HDMI ports and USB 3.1
- Model: 65EARAC1US
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|12%
|--
|$870
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register