The Lefant M330 Pro matches its all-time low price at $140, well below its recent average price of $220. It automatically avoids carpets in mopping mode and boosts suction on carpets when vacuuming, switching cleaning approaches without manual input. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- dToF navigation maps large areas accurately
- Millimeter-precise obstacle avoidance
- Slim 95mm body reaches tight spaces
- Vacuum and mop with auto carpet boost
- App control with Google Assistant and Alexa
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Published 6 min ago
Verified 2 min ago
Handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass, which suits households that want to cut down on floor-cleaning time without running two separate devices. At $272, that's roughly 58% off the $650 list price. Apply coupon code "TXXUNEPC" for a savings of $377.76. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18,000Pa suction power for deep cleaning
- Self-cleaning station with 120-day auto-empty capacity
- Intelligent mop lifting and carpet detection
- Zero-tangle V-shaped brush roll for pet hair
- 360-degree LiDAR navigation for precision mapping
This refurbished roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum and mop is $99.99 at Woot. It's the best deal we could find by $60. It combines vacuuming and mopping in one pass, with 4200 Pa of suction and LiDAR navigation for mapping the home. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Refurbished condition with 90-Day Woot Limited Warranty
- 4200 Pa maximum suction power
- Vacuums and mops at the same time with 30 water flow levels
- LiDAR navigation builds 3D maps of the home
- Combined 470 ml dustbin and 350 ml water tank
- All-rubber multi-directional brush resists hair tangles
Robot vacuum-mop combo with LiDAR navigation suits anyone tired of manually mapping cleaning routes for a robot, and works well for homes with mixed flooring since it handles both vacuuming and mopping in one pass. Amazon has it at $140, which is $110 off the $250 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8,000 Pa suction for deep carpet cleaning
- Dual anti-tangle brushes for pet hair
- LiDAR navigation for precise home mapping
- Simultaneous vacuum and mop functionality
- App and voice control for remote scheduling
Best suited for households with pets or kids where socks, cables, and small clutter usually stop robot vacuums in their tracks, since the Z70's extendable arm can actually move objects out of the way instead of avoiding them. At $1,000, that's $85 under our previous mention, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22,000Pa suction power
- Ultra-slim 3.14'' design
- OmniGrip arm for object handling
- Pet-friendly features with video calls
- AI-powered navigation and customization
- Model: Saros Z70 Black
This WYBOT robotic pool cleaner is $92 off, down from $176.99 at Walmart. It runs cordless for 80 minutes per charge and automatically parks itself at the pool's edge when finished or low on battery. The dual-layer filtration system pairs a 180-micron mesh filter with a foam layer to catch debris ranging from fine silt to leaves. It ships for free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dual-layer filtration captures fine silt and large debris
- Dual scrubbing scrapers deliver thorough deep cleaning
- Cordless tangle-free design with automatic edge parking
- 80-minute continuous cleaning on one charge
- Lightweight 7.27 lbs design for effortless retrieval
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|53%
|$99 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$140
|Buy Now
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