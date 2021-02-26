New
Costco · 42 mins ago
Koolatron 7-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$170 for members $270
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • adjustable thermostat
  • removable storage basket
  • Energy Star rating
  • Model: KTCF195
Related
  • Expires 3/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
