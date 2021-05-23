Open-Box Klipsch Pro Media 2.1 THX Computer Speakers for $69

That's $11 less than the best we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- this item is marked as "open-box" which means it's basically new, but may not arrive in original retail packaging.
- 200W dynamic power
- THX certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: 1067415
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black or White.
- front-panel volume control
- integrated 60-watt Class D power amplifier
- includes speaker wire, 3.5mm to RCA audio cable, & regional power cable
- Model: 104SET-BT-US
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
It's $250 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 62Hz to 24kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer
- 1" tweeter
- integrated phono pre-amp
- USB Type-B input
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
- remote control
- Model: 1062681
It's $20 under our February mention, $300 under list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-250C
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Adorama
- 520W peak power
- Bluetooth
- dual 8" copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofers
- Model: 1064208
It's $199 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
